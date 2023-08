PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Katie L. Stites. She is 27 yrs old, 5’5, 110lbs with blue eyes. It’s not known what she is wearing.

Stites was last seen in the area of Ayrault Road driving a 2018 Nissan Versa, NYS Registration KDV4258, in the Town of Perinton.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.