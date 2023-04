ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Henrietta area, in which property and belongings were stolen.

The MCSO wants to remind people not to leave personal property in plain view in their vehicle, especially when they’re out in public.

The break-ins happened between 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.