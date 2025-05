CLARKSON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find 15-year-old Donovan Stevenson. He is described as 6′ tall and about 305 pounds. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, and white Nike sneakers.

Donovan was last seen leaving his home in Clarkson at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence to believe he is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.