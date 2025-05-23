MCSO looking for woman last seen leaving her home in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff Deputies are looking for 29-year-old Justice Wallace who was last seen leaving her home in Chili.

Deputies say she was last seen Thursday leaving her home at around 3:30 p.m., wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with hearts and a pink bonnet.

Deputies describe Wallace as 5’4″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes and say she is reportedly five months pregnant and driving a white 2017 Ford Escape.

Wallace is believed to not be in any danger, deputies say. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.