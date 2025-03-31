MCSO: Three people arrested for allegedly trying to steal an ATV, which led to a chase in Sweden Monday

SWEDEN, N.Y. — Monroe County Deputies said they have arrested three suspects who they say broke into a garage trying to steal an ATV in the Town of Sweden which led to a chase Monday morning.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the burglary around 2:45 a.m. on Monday after a neighbor reported they witnessed two males enter his garage and steal an ATV.

One suspect, who was later identified as Jose Maisonet, rode the ATV on Fourth Section Road all the way to Hubbell Road while following a vehicle driven by another suspect, Christian Robinson. Police said they conducted a traffic stop at Hubbell Road, where Maisonet sped off into a wooded area, later apprehended after a foot chase when the ATV got stuck.

Sarah Nicholas, the third suspect, was a passenger in the vehicle with Robinson and was in possession of cocaine, according to police. Nicholas faced an additional charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.

All three suspects were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part and have been charged with burglary in the second-degree, grand larceny in the third-degree and assault in the second-degree. Robinson is additionally charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

The suspects have been remanded to Monroe County Jail with Maisonet on a $15,000 cash or $20,000 bail bond, Nicholas on a $5,000 cash or $20,000 bail bond and Robinson receiving no bail, as deputies say he is a predicate felon and had a warrant with Monroe County for criminal possession of stolen property.