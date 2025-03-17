MCSO: Three people in custody after theft that ended in police chase in a stolen vehicle

Kiley Wren News10NBC

Three suspects in custody after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police chase that began in Sweden ended in Rochester with the arrest of three individuals, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported theft at Runnings on Lake Road in Sweden.

Deputies said a 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man stole property and fled in a vehicle reported stolen from Seneca County. When deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the driver did not comply, leading to a pursuit.

The chase concluded near Chili and Woodbine avenues in Rochester, where authorities apprehended the two suspects along with a 46-year-old man from Niagara Falls.

All three suspects have multiple outstanding warrants. Charges are pending and the investigation is on-going.

