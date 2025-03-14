MCSO: Woman arrested for DWI after crash on Route 490

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested for a DWI Thursday after a crash on Route 490 near the Penfield Road exit.

Deputies said they responded to a call of a report of a vehicle that rolled over. They said through investigations, they found that a 59-year-old female from Hilton was driving west on 490 when she hit the barrier on the right shoulder.

The driver only faced minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, deputies said. 490 west was closed shortly Thursday but has been since been reopened.