Medal of Honor recipient from Western NY speaks at RNC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Western New York native and decorated military war veteran David Bellavia spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Bellavia says the U.S. military has received less support under President Joe Biden compared to the Trump administration and that America’s enemies are growing stronger.

“Military recruitment has plunged and confidence in the armed forces has reached a 20 year low,” he said. “Under President Donald Trump, our enemies will know that American power is as decisive as it is overwhelming.”

Former President Trump awarded Bellavia the Medal of Honor in 2019 for his service in the Iraq War. He is credited with saving several squad mates.

