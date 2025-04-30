Medical Aid in Dying Act will move on to State Senate

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Medical Aid in Dying Act has passed the New York State Assembly and now moves on to the State Senate for approval.

The bill would allow mentally competent, terminally ill adults with six months or less to live the option to request medication that would end their life. Medical aid in dying is already permitted in 10 other states and the District of Columbia.

Local Republican Assemblymember Josh Jensen voted “no” to the act. He released this statement:

“True compassion means providing comfort and care, not presenting suicide as a solution to suffering. As a state government, we should be encouraging assisted living before opening the door to assisting with the end of life.”

News10NBC spoke with the sister of a man who used Washington’s Medical Aid in Dying Law after he had less than six months to live with late-stage colon cancer. She is advocating for similar legislation in New York

