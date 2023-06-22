Medical debt will no longer be reported to credit agencies, if bill gets signed by Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. – State lawmakers have passed a bill that would ban health care providers from reporting medical debt to credit agencies.

The legislation is expected to impact more than 700,000 New Yorkers who had medical debt collections on their credit reports.

Officials say that debt can impact housing, car buying, or securing a loan.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration.

If approved, New York would become the second state, after Colorado, to prohibit medical debt reporting.