Medina Police ask for help with stabbing investigation

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Medina Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the canal basin overnight Friday into Saturday.

Police are still gathering information, but in a social media post they asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information to reach out to the Medina Police Department. They ask businesses owners with cameras in the downtown area to speak to an officer to allow them to review the video. Call (585) 589-5527 and ask to speak to an officer.

News10NBC has reached out to the Police Department for more information about the nature of the stabbing and the status of the person or people stabbed, and will provide more information as it becomes available.