Meet Blnd Abdullah Kurdi, the 20-year-old Kurdish immigrant capturing the spirit of Rochester through his lens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’ve been on Rochester’s subreddit recently, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Blnd Abdullah Kurdi’s street photography.

The 20-year-old immigrant calls his pictures “a diary he can’t put into words,” capturing candid moments of Rochesterians going about their day.

“The community is amazing,” said Abdullah. “Every single person I’ve approached for photos, every photo I’ve taken, the people just have been really kind towards it…I just get smiles. 80% of my photos are just people with smiling faces.”

Being able to connect with people at their most vulnerable is what Abdullah says connects his most with his adopted community.

“What I love is you will get the raw emotions every single time. And that’s what matters to me. I don’t care if you’re mad, if you’re happy, as long as you’re on your true and right emotion. This is what I love.”

Abdullah was born in Erbil, Kurdistan, where he was introduced to photography by his aunts, uncles, and friends of his father.

Now, he takes photos for Getty Images.

“Many photographers, when I started his photography, would give me cameras,” continued Abdullah.” I remember Mr. Ness from Rush-Henrietta. If you’re watching this, thank you very much. This guy told me to pick up a Canon 6D and this camera has been one of the best cameras I’ve had. And he even found a one for me to buy. And thank you, Mr. Nash, if you’re seeing this, you are a part of my journey.”

Now, Abdullah hopes to pass on his passion for photography onto the next generation.

“At the polar plunge, a little kid was like, ‘oh, mister, this camera is beautiful.’ And I let the little guy take some photos. And I felt like I saw my childhood face again,” said Abdullah.

So what advice does Abdullah want to give to people just getting into street photography?

“Your camera might be smaller. Your camera might not be the best. Just pick it up aim it at somewhere and take some photos. it might not be the best camera, but you’re starting something. It’s just like weight loss. When you start tonight, it’s going to be the best decision.”

Abdullah says despite Rochester’s recent bout of frigid weather, it hasn’t stopped him from perfecting his craft.

“The motivation comes after I take the photo,” said Abdullah. “I usually stay in my car, right before I get out for any photos. I stay there for 15, 20 minutes. And I question my life. I’m like, what am I doing here? It’s cold. I open the window. It’s freezing. It’s a blizzard. What am I doing with my life? But I get reminded of the little kiddo that I told you about. I’m like, ‘okay, this is how life is.’ Somebody created the memory, for me, and I want to create memory for somebody else.”

Abdullah is currently studying graphic design at Monroe Community College, and plans to either continue studying graphic design in the future, or switch to photojournalism.

Those interested in a photoshoot from Abdullah can contact him on his Instagram page, or his website.