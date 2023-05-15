Meet Jack Harrison, a different kind of hero at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Thousands of people at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill will be inspired by the golfers they watch on television.

We think the golfers will be inspired by a 11-year-old from Fairport who got inside the ropes Monday.

Jack Harrison is going to be the big man on campus at Brooks Hill Elementary in Fairport Tuesday.

He might be the big man on campus everyday.

He has survived brain cancer since the age of 7. And he was a special guest at the PGA Monday.

He arrived in a special VIP Cadillac to the front doors of Oak Hill Country Club, where he got a tour of the clubhouse, and his very own locker with his own gear.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean, left, interviews Jack Harrison, a VIP at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Provided photo)

And he had a front row seat at the practice range.

When he was 7, Jack was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He went through 60 weeks of chemo and ended his radiation at Thanksgiving.

His hard work and determination got him and his family invited to the PGA by Oak Hill and Camp Good Days & Special Times.

Jack’s mom calls him a “warrior surrounded by warriors” who make sure he’s in good hands and health.

Not bad for a kid in Mr. Bowman’s class at Brooks Hill.

Brean: “Want to say ‘hi’ to him right now?”

Jack: “Hi Mr. B.!”

Here’s betting that last comment is going to bump his report card from an ‘A’ to an ‘A plus.’



