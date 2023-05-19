Meet the artist who desgined the official poster for the PGA Championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Competition is underway for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. News10NBC spoke with artist Lee Wybranski who designed the official poster for the 2023 PGA Championship.

He signed the poster on Thursday night for golf fans at the Pittsford Pub. He’s been designing PGA posters since 2013, which was also held at Oak Hill. He gave us some insight into how he comes up with a design each year.

“I treat it like a drawing. I do the darkest part of the picture first, kind of like stained glass if you think of it like that. I do the darkest part first and then I fill in the blank spaces with different colors,” Wybranski said.

Wybranski went to college in Syracuse. He says it’s good to be back in this part of New York State and see familiar faces at the tournament.