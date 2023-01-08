Members of the community come together after another act of violence in city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester groups including, Rise Up Rochester, The Black Agenda Group, Community Justice Initiative and The Nation of Islam held a gathering on Saturday in response to a recent shooting on Lyell Avenue.

That shooting damaged the Brothers & Sisters Unisex Salon, shattering windows, with people inside. Thankfully no one was hurt.

“In order for our kids to grow old, we have to be able to protect safe zones, safe spaces,” said Devon Reynolds, owner of Brothers & Sisters Unisex Salon. “We got to have to decorum to be able to see someone that you don’t like and not open fire on a whole business.”

The groups say Rochester’s violence crisis is a problem that needs to be solved as a community.

