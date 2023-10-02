Memorial Art Gallery celebrates Hispanic heritage with music and dancing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Memorial Art Gallery celebrated Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day on Sunday.

There was free admission along with music and dance performances from across Latin American cultures including Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. The theme of this year’s celebration at the art gallery was “Latinos driving prosperity, power, and, progress in America.”

“We’re all one community, so coming together as one is a fantastic feeling for our museum,” said Rose Mary Villarubia-Izzo, event guest programmer at the Memorial Art Gallery.

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Sunday, Oct. 15.