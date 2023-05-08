Memorial Art Gallery hosts celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re one week into “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.” The MAG hosted its own celebration of AAAPI cultures, and the theme was “Together We Are Stronger.”

One of the organizers of Sunday’s celebration says Asia and the Pacific Islands are so big and are home to so many different cultures, that even the organizers learn something new at events like these.

“Variety is unbelievable, it gives us an opportunity to learn about each of those countries,” said Rujuta Dholakia, Memorial Art Gallery Community Guest Programmer.

The event featured dance and signing performances, visual art, instrumental music and more, from different countries and cultures.