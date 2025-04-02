Memorial Art Gallery offering free admission to Bank of America members

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of Bank of America have the opportunity to attend the Memorial Art Gallery (MAG) at no cost this weekend, as they are offering free admission to all members of the bank.

The museum has announced they will be participating in the “Museums on Us” program offered by Bank of America, which gives cardholders free admission to participating institutions during the first full weekend of every month.

MAG is the only museum in the area that participates in this program. For the free admission, members must show their credit or debit card with the bank along with an ID.

To learn more about the program, click here. To learn more about the MAG, click here.