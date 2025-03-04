Memorial Art Gallery to honor accomplished arts figures in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- The Memorial Art Gallery will be honoring two accomplished arts figures at its 2025 Gala in May.

Contemporary artist Sanford Biggers and civic leader Deborah Ronen will be celebrated for their achievements.

Biggers is internally acclaimed for his work with antique quilts, sculpture and performance. Ronen, a local philanthropist and art collector and dealer, has made contributions to the MAG, George Eastman Museum, Eastman School of Music and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

The MAG council, the gallery’s volunteer group, will also be honored at the Gala for 85 of service.

The paid event will be held at the MAG and all proceeds will go to expanding access of the arts to the Rochester community through educations, exhibits and programming, the MAG said.

For more information about the gala, click here.