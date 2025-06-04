Memorial continues to grow for Zy’Jae St. Pierre

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search for 5-year-old Zy’Jae St. Pierre continues after he fell off the Andrews Street Bridge into the Genesee River. Rochester Police Department has shifted their efforts to a recovery mission. The memorial for Zy’Jae has grown significantly, with many community members coming together to show their support.

The bridge is adorned with new balloons, toys, and candles, creating a colorful tribute to the young boy.

Deon Graves, a daycare provider at Zion Educational Family Center, shared her emotional response to the situation. “I’m a daycare provider over at Zion Educational Family Center, and we always talk about safety and stuff like that. So we just came down here to pay tribute to a little boy that fell in the water,” Graves said.

Many parents and caregivers have been visiting the site with their children, offering food and water to the family and supporters. Shamekia McNeill expressed her hope for the family to find peace. “He’s a child. He’s alone. I just feel like his mother and dad need some peace. And I just hope they find him so that they can bury him,” McNeill said.

Vincent Testa commented on the community’s response, saying, “This is a perfect example that Rochester people have heart and compassion, and they will come together.”

The memorial has expanded beyond the Andrews Street Bridge, with balloons now visible on the Pont de Rennes Bridge, located about half a mile away. The community’s support continues as police and search crews work to find Zy’Jae and bring closure to his family.

