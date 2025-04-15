Mendon Highway Superintendent accused of sexual harassment and workplace violence

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MENDON, N.Y. – Efforts were underway by the Mendon Town Board to remove Highway Superintendent Andrew Caschetta from office following a report detailing claims of sexual harassment and workplace violence.

The report, released Tuesday, included allegations that Caschetta harassed female employees by calling them “promiscuous.”

According to the report, Caschetta also yelled at employees, gave them the silent treatment, and threw a chair when upset. An outside firm conducted an official investigation, which began in October 2023 and concluded last month. The first written complain was filed in August 2023.

Caschetta has been with the department since 2010. In 2019, he was appointed as superintendent after the previous leader retired. He later ran for the position and was elected. Town Supervisor John Moffitt said this type of behavior did not come up until last year.

“You know, in the beginning it went rather smoothly. And, as time went on, issues came up with employees was the, the biggest thing. And then, as I say, with our residents as well, his responses to our residents have been, have been… not what the town board myself feel as responsible for an elected official,” said Town Supervisor John Moffitt.

Three employees resigned, citing Caschetta’s conduct as the reason. The town board, however, cannot remove Caschetta from his elected position. Moffitt said the town and Caschetta’s attorneys have been in talks.

The town board members emphasized that one person’s misconduct should not overshadow the dedication of the highway department’s hardworking employees. The report stated that without Caschetta’s resignation, dedicated employees would remain in a toxic work environment.

Here is the full report:

