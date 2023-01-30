Mendon Ponds Winterfest featured sledding and roasting smores

MENDON, N.Y. — The Monroe County Winterfest returned over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The free event at Mendon Ponds Park was packed with winter activities like sledding, hikes, and a wildlife scavenger hunt.

Mendon Ponds is the largest park in the Monroe County park system, totaling 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, and wetlands.

“It is an atmosphere and today, we tried to capitalize on that. With that little bit of snow we have left, we have folks sledding, we have some snowmen being built out here in the field, we’ve got a campfire with some marshmallows,” said Bob Kiley, deputy director of Monroe County Parks.

To go along with that campfire, a local acapella group performed while people roasted smores.