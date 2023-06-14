Mendoza: ‘It’s not too early to get your child vaccinated’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Department of Public Health teamed with local hospital systems on Wednesday, to remind the public about the importance of vaccinations before school.

This includes recommended vaccines and required vaccines to attend class.

Dr. Steven Schulz with Rochester Regional Health said they’re recommending parents make appointments now, for a variety of reasons. Part of it has to do with staffing shortages throughout the healthcare system, and backlogs from over the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health said it’s important that health care providers reach out to families, too. He said this time of year is optimal for getting those routine check-ups done and getting vaccinations.

Mendoza said it’s not only important for yourself, but for others around you who may struggle with underlying disease and are immunocompromised.

The Monroe County DOH is partnering with school districts for vaccine clinics this summer.

The DOH offers free immunizations for children and teens who may not have a primary care provider. The clinic is located at 111 Westfall Rd., in Rochester. Appointments are required.

You can call (585) 753-5150 to set up an appointment, or email immclinic@monroecounty.gov