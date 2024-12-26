Menorah lightings will take place around Rochester area for Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hanukkah is officially underway. The Jewish holiday to celebrate the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and religious freedom began at sundown on Wednesday.

Hanukkah runs through sundown on Thursday, Jan. 2. For many of the eight nights of Hanukkah, there will be public menorah lightings around the Rochester area. For the first night, people gathered for a celebration at The Wintergarden and lit the giant outdoors Menorah at Washington Square Park on Court Street downtown.

Here’s the schedule for the menorah lightings for the rest of the nights. You can learn more on the Chabad of Rochester’s Facebook page:

Thursday, Dec. 26: A menorah lighting will take place at Fairport Village Hall on 31 South Main St. at 4:30 p.m. There will also be a lighting on the lawn of the Henrietta Recreation Center on 605 Calkins Rd at 6:30 p.m. At both locations, there will be donuts and latkes.

Saturday, Dec. 28: An LED menorah lighting will take place at the Twelve Corners Triangle in Brighton at 7 p.m. There will be donuts, latkes, and Hanukkah gelt.

Sunday, Dec. 29: There will be a car menorah parade from The Jewish Home on South Winton Road. People will gather at 3 p.m. and the parade leaves at 3:45 p.m. The parade ends with a menorah lighting at the Pittsford Library parking lot at 4:15 p.m. Ahead of the lighting at the library, there will also be a Bills watch party, balloon twisting, hot cocoa, and donuts.

Monday, Dec. 30: A menorah lighting will take place at the Four Corners of Penfield at Route 441 and Five Mile Line. It begins at 4:30 a.m. There will also be a lighting at Victor Town Hall at 85 East Main St. at 6 p.m. At both locations, there will be donuts and latkes.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: A menorah lighting will take place at Mendon Town Hall at 16 West Main St. There will be donuts and latkes.