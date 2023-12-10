Menorah lit at Twelve Corners Park in Brighton

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The menorah was lit at Twelve Corners Park in Brighton on Saturday. It featured parachuting glow menorahs, with the participation of town officials. There were prizes, raffle, latkes, donuts and children’s goody bags.

Hanukkah is unique in that a major component of its celebration is “Pirsumei Nisso” – the publicizing of the miracle it commemorates. For this reason, at home, the menorah candelabra is placed at the door or at the window so that it is visible to those outside. The giant menorahs bring a message of religious freedom for all, freedom from tyranny and oppression, and the victory of light over darkness.