Mental health crisis in Henrietta ends peacefully

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a mental health crisis in Henrietta on Tuesday night ended peacefully.

Deputies responded to a home in around Calkins Road and Farnsworth Road, near the Dome Arena, just before 10 p.m. for the report on a person in mental health crisis.

The sheriff’s office closed Farnsworth Road. After speaking with the person for an hour and a half, deputies were able to get the person to leave the home.

“We took an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of the community as well as the safety of the individual,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Unterborn.

The person was taken to the hospital.