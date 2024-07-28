Mentor Up Summer Soirée connects local youths with community role models

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik D. Evans hosted Mentor Up Summer Soirée on Saturday at Eastman Museum.

The event continues a series of Mentor Up events designed to bring some of Rochester’s brightest young minds together with community role models in a formal and celebratory setting.

Youth people got to network with local professionals across industries like engineering, architecture, medicine, law, government, public safety, finance, communications, arts, business, and entrepreneurship, along with the trades.