Mercantile on Main holds Remembering King Youth Summit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Kids gathered Monday for a Remembering King Youth Summit.

Several speakers took part in the event at the Mercantile on Main, including former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson. One student told us why the day was important to him.

“It’s definitely important because he always went out of his way to do marches and do little speeches and do little things so they can recognize that all people matter and everybody should be treated the same way,” Prince Bartlett said.

Monday’s youth summit was organized by the community-based group Save Rochester.