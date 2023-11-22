Mercedes Vazquez Simmons will run for legislature president

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the election, Democrats have enough seats to take the majority in the Monroe County Legislature for the first time in nearly three decades. Now, legislators must decide who will take the gavel as the legislature president.

One legislator seeking the position is Mercedes Vazquez Simmons who represents the 22nd district in the city. She is currently the Democratic assistant minority leader.

Vazquez Simmons says representing a district with such high levels of poverty and opioid abuse makes her well-positioned to advocate for the area’s most pressing problems.