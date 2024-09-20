UPDATE: Mercy Flight helicopter makes hard landing at Canandaigua airport; occupants out safely

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Mercy Flight helicopter made a hard landing near the Canandaigua Airport Thursday night, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies report that all three occupants exited the helicopter sagely.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows the helicopter was returning from a call and suffered a malfunction at 8:07 p.m., causing a hard landing at Mercy Flight’s facility next to the airport on Brickyard Road in Canandaigua.

New York State Police and Canandaigua Fire and EMS assisted. The investigation is continuing.