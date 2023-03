Metro Justice releases report card on vote for public utility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Metro Justice released a report card for local lawmakers Tuesday.

It lists how each of the Monroe County and City Council legislators would vote to fund a study into a potential public utility. The study would be the first step in a long process to replace Rochester Gas and Electric with a public utility provider.

“It feels amazing to get this far,” Metro Justice Organizing Director Mohini Sharma said. β€œIt really shows that when the public turns out and organizes and puts forward a clear vision and a clear process for something that is a great idea, which is a public utility, that I can win and we are winning.”

You can find the report card below. Metro Justice is urging legislators to vote on funding for the study by the end of spring.