Metro Justice releases report card on vote for public utility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Metro Justice released a report card for local lawmakers Tuesday.

It lists how each of the Monroe County and City Council legislators would vote to fund a study into a potential public utility. The study would be the first step in a long process to replace Rochester Gas and Electric with a public utility provider.

“It feels amazing to get this far,” Metro Justice Organizing Director Mohini Sharma said. “It really shows that when the public turns out and organizes and puts forward a clear vision and a clear process for something that is a great idea, which is a public utility, that I can win and we are winning.”

You can find the report card below. Metro Justice is urging legislators to vote on funding for the study by the end of spring.