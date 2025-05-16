Metro Justice renews calls for study into whether to replace RG&E with public utility

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Members of the advocacy group Metro Justice gathered at a Rochester City Council meeting to once again ask for a feasibility study on replacing RG&E with a public utility.

More than a dozen people took to the podium on Thursday in favor of a study, which is expected to cost around $1 million. Last year, the Monroe County Legislature voted down a measure to pay for half of that.

“We’re asking why Mayor Evans, Miguel Melendez, and a slim majority of city council use the inaction of the county as an excuse for the city not to lead, especially when they’ve already allocated funds that can be used for action,” said Dr. Michi Wenderlich, a campaign policy coordinator for Metro Justice.

City officials have previously said it’s not feasible for the city to pay for the whole study.

