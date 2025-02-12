Metro Justice will hold rally over what it calls RG&E shutoff crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local advocacy group Metro Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday evening over what it’s calling an RG&E shutoff crisis.

Metro Justice claims that RG&E has shut off customers’ power three times more in 2024 compared to previous years. The group says over 12,000 homes and 1,000 businesses had their power shut off last year, while profits grew compared to previous years.

The rally is taking place at 5:30 p.m. at Rochester City Hall. News10NBC is also planning to sit down with representatives from RG&E to get the utility company’s side of the story.

Metro Justice has been calling for a public takeover of RG&E, arguing it has not run in the public’s best interests. Monroe County leaders have said a government-controlled utility would risk efficiency and create higher rates.

RG&E is the largest taxpayer in Monroe County, paying around $100 million in taxes annually. It also has more than $4 billion in assets that would need to be acquired and hundreds of millions of dollars in environmental liabilities.