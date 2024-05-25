MetroCenter YMCA closure leaves families scrambling for child care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Parents in the city of Rochester are scrambling to find childcare after the MetroCenter YMCA announced it would discontinue operations there at the end of August.

Leaders at the YMCA say that despite their efforts, they have been unable to find long-term partners to share the building space. As a result, they have decided to sell the building.

This means that child care operations at the Metrobenter YMCA will end on August 30. T

he announcement has left many parents in a difficult position as they search for alternative child care options on short notice. In a statement, the YMCA says it is working with families to help find alternative child care arrangements.