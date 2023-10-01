Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – Week 4 preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills are back home for their second AFC East clash of the season, this time against the high-flying offense of the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins

Date: Oct. 1

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

The Buffalo Bills can gain some ground back in the AFC East. In fact, with a win, the Bills would take over first place in the division.

It’s still very early in the season, but division games always matter more. Having a home-field advantage for as long as possible in the NFL Playoffs is important, and it starts with winning your division.

As it stands, the Bills are a game back from the Dolphins and are already 0-1 in the AFC East after a surprising week 1 loss to the New York Jets. Starting 0-2 against the division wouldn’t be ideal, especially with Sunday’s game against Miami being at home.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Damar Hamlin

Second-string safety Damar Hamlin is on track to get his first playing time of the season on Sunday, and it comes against a team that isn’t afraid to throw the deep ball to Tyreek Hill.

I’m sure the moment won’t be too big for Hamlin, who will have the full support of Bills Mafia. But there would be easier teams to face for your first game back.

Regardless, the Bills wouldn’t put Hamlin out there if they didn’t believe in him, so Sunday will all be about how he reacts to what Miami throws at him.

Score Predictions

Jackson Roberts (2-1): Bills, 31-27

Mat Mlodzinski (3-0): Bills, 31-21