Michael DiGiacomo appointed as U.S. Attorney for Western New York District

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael DiGiacomo was appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York by Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Feb. 28.

DiGiacomo was sworn in Monday and will serve as the U.S. Attorney for 120 days or until a Presidential nominee has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

He has been an assistant U.S. Attorney since 2002, having his start in the Narcotics and Violent Crimes Division, then moving to the White Collar and General Crimes Division, where he served as chief for 10 years.

“Having served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in this office for the past 23 years, I am both honored and humbled to be chosen to serve as United States Attorney,” said DiGiacomo.

Prior to his role at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DiGiacomo was a private practice attorney in Buffalo.

In addition, DiGiacomo also serves as the computer hacking and intellectual property coordinator for the Western District of New York.