Micron’s Clay plant could bring 49,000 jobs to New York

CLAY, N.Y. – Micron Technology submitted an environmental report for its proposed chipmaking plant in the town of Clay. This brings the project one step closer to breaking ground.

Onondaga County officials said the plant is on track to break ground in November.

The complex could employ 9,000 people and create 40,000 spinoff jobs. Officials said this would be the biggest development in New York state history, spanning 1,400 acres.

Construction could take up to 20 years.

News10NBC has reached out to the Onondaga County Executive’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back.

