Midnight fire damages home on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire broke out on the northwest side of Rochester early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to a house on Lyell Avenue around midnight.

Crews at the scene say smoke blowing from a window at the front of the building, with burned siding just above it.

A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene as firefighters extinguished the fire and saw destroyed items scattered in front of the house.

This is a developing story, and News10NBC has reached out to officials for more information on the cause or the fire, or any injuries at the scene. This story will get updated once we learn more.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI