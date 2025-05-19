Millions in funding coming to Finger Lakes region for revitalization projects

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Millions of dollars are coming to the Finger Lakes region to support revitalization projects, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Webster will receive $4.5 million for improvements to Veterans Memorial Park, which will host community events. The funding will also modernize Main Street and the North End Business District.

The town of Macedon in Wayne County is also set to receive $4.5 million. This funding will enhance the town’s public parks and areas in the historic hamlet business district.

Also in the Finger Lakes region, the Village of Waterloo will be getting $9.7 million for improvements.

These projects are part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs, which both work to expand and revitalization smaller, rural downtown areas throughout the state.

