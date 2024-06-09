Millions in state funding earmarked for Rochester projects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is getting state funds for a wide array of projects. Here are the three getting the most funding:

— The West Main Street commercial corridor program, which is getting $10 million to invest in buildings and residences along West Main Street.

— The Falls Street remediation project at High Falls, which is getting $4 million to decontaminate two plots of land on Falls Street.

— The historic Aqueduct campus along the Genesee River is getting $5 million toward maintenance.