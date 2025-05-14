Millions of New York households to receive inflation refund checks this fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York’s inflation refund checks are set to reach more than 8 million households this fall, Gov. Kathy Hochul says. The checks will range from $150 to $400, depending on family size and income.

Eligibility requires filing a state tax return, reporting income less than $300,000 for the 2023 tax year, and not being claimed as a dependent. Filers do not need to do anything in order to get a check. If you filed a tax return and meet the income requirements, you will get a check.

For joint tax filers with an income of up to $150,000, they will get a $400 check. For those with an income over $150,000, but not more than $300,000, they will get a $300 check.

Single tax filers with an income up to $75,000 will get a $200 check. Filers with an income over $75,000 but not more than $150,000, they will get a $150 check.

“We’re going to give it back directly, no red tape no hoops to jump through, just giving you that check when it comes time to do shopping for fall school clothes and supplies,” said Hochul.

The initiative is part of the new state budget. However, it has drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers concerned about the budget increase from last year.

In the Finger Lakes region, about 513,000 households are expected to get checks. In Western New York, about 585,000 houses are expected to get checks.

There is no exact date for when the checks will be received. State officials said they will be sent out over several weeks starting in October.

To learn more about the checks and requirements, click here.

