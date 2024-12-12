Millions of Stanley mugs recalled after dozens suffer burns from defective lids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Stanley mugs started flying off the shelves in 2022 and have been a hot comodity ever since. Now, more than two million steel mugs are being recalled after 38 people reported burns due to faulty lids.

The recall affects “all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action Stainless Steel Travel Mugs.” These mugs were sold from June 2016 through this month. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the mugs lids can shrink when exposed to heat, making the lid detach and posing as a possible burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, if you own one of these mugs, you should stop using it immediately and contact Stanley for a replacement lid.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.