Milo, the Red Wings’ beloved bat dog, dies at age 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Milo, the loyal dog who fetched bats for Red Wings players, has died. The golden retriever who fans fell in love with was 7 years old.

Milo joined the Red Wings team in 2019. His owner Josh Snyder and Red Wings Promotions Director Tim Doohan had the idea of training Milo to retrieve bats in front of thousands of fans at Innovative Field. He not only did that but served as a companion for baseball players and staff.

During his 2019 season debut, Milo was on the field for two games. After the COVID shutdown, Milo participated in two games in 2021 and six games in 2022. Milo took the field on opening day on April 28 and was scheduled to fetch bats for eight games in 2023 before his health declined.

Milo also made an impact off the field. Through the Milo Making a Difference campaign, he used his popularity to raise thousands for local nonprofits including the Wounded Veteran Foundation, T.A.P.S., Bivona, SPCC, Veterans Outreach Center, and Honor Flight.

News10NBC spoke with Red Wings general manager Dan Mason on what the furry friend meant to so many.

“When Milo ran out there to grab a bat, the place went crazy. You know, it was some of the best ovations every night,” Mason said. “He was here when it was between pitches, when he was going out to get the guys’ bats. But he was much more than just a dog that ran to get bats again. He was so personable and I think that’s what endeared him to so many of our fans.”

A percentage of every Milo T-shirt or plush doll sold in the Red Wings Team store will go to the Milo Making a Difference campaign. You can also donate to the campaign here to support the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight.

You can also donate to help offset Milo’s medical expenses over the past two weeks here. In the next weeks, the Red Wings will plan a memorial event for Milo.

Here is a letter from Josh Snyder and his fiancé Sam Van Hout:

I wish Milo’s story had a happy ending but unfortunately it does not. Milo has passed away.

If you had the chance to meet Milo then you know how much love he had to give. He had such a positive impact on the Rochester community. Not only from the thousands of dollars he raised for not for profit organizations, but also the smiles he brought to every single person’s face that either watched him in action first hand, watched a video of him fetching bats or if you were lucky enough to meet “The Goodest Boy” you know he was truly one of a kind.

In 2019, when Milo and I got a call from Tim Doohan (Promotions Manager at the Red Wings) we were offered the opportunity to basically “try out” as him being a “Bat Dog”. At that first game in 2019, I can honestly say I never thought we would be so successful, doing so much good for the community even though that was always the goal.

From 2019 until now, I honestly don’t know how many total bats Milo has fetched for the Red Wings. But what is more important is that I do know how many people Milo has loved. And that number is ….Every. Single. One. Someday I will write a story about how Milo saved my life, gave so much love to so many people and made such a positive impact on a community all in one short lifetime but unfortunately, now is not the time.

Milo The Bat Dog’s legacy lives on through everyone. The shirts, hats, plush dolls and baseball cards. The stories of how you and your family went to the ballpark to see a dog that fetches bats in order to raise money for non-profits. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything over the years.