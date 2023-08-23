Mini-bike driver, 11-year-old passenger hurt in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A mini-bike driver suffered a possible broken leg and his 11-year-old passenger received minor scrapes and abrasions after their bike struck a vehicle at the area of Conkey Avenue and Norton Street on Tuesday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the crash happened at around 9:17 p.m. Police said the mini-bike was being operated without headlights when it struck the vehicle making a legal turn onto Conkey Avenue. The driver was not injured.

The mini-bike driver, a 21-year-old man from Rochester, and the 11-year-old boy were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said it’s expected the mini-bike driver will be issued traffic citations and possibly additional criminal charges.