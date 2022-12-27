Minimum wage will increase by $1 per hour in upstate NY on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. — Some people are getting a raise. The minimum wage is going up again here in upstate New York on Saturday.

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase of $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour.

This is part of the $15 minimum hourly wage phase-in for upstate counties. Gov. Kathy Hochul says an estimated 200,000 people in upstate counties will benefit from this wage increase.