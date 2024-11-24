Minor injuries reported after Irondequoit police car hits Penfield Ambulance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday at 8:05 pm an Irondequoit Police officer was heading

to a call with the lights and sirens on driving south on Portland Ave. As the officer went through the intersection of Portland Ave and Route 104, the patrol car hit a Penfield Ambulance, after it left Rochester General Hospital.

The officer and both EMTs were taken to the hospital. The officer had a minor injury and was treated and released. One EMT will be treated and released and the other one is still going through cautionary testing.

IPD is working on the reason for the crash.