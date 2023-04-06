Missing: 14-year-old Ludlam Chayse last seen in Bristol

BRISTOL, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Person needs your help finding missing 14-year-old Ludlam Chayse.

He was last seen in the Town of Bristol on Thursday around 7 a.m. Deputies believe he is trying to make his way to the West Coast.

Ludlam is 5 foot 1, has brown eyes, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a white and brown blue striped shirt. If you have any information that can help to find Ludlam, please call 911.