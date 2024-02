UPDATE: Deputies say missing teen Alissa McDonald has returned home safe.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing girl, 16-year-old Alissa McDonald.

She was last seen leaving her home in Chili on Thursday around 3 p.m. Alissa is about 5 foot 2, 130 pounds, and has auburn colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that can help to find Alissa is asked to call 911.