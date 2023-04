PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing 17-year-olds, Elizabeth Cleveland and Jessica Kowal.

The girls were last seen leaving an event at the YMCA on West Jefferson Road in Pittsford on Tuesday heading west on Jefferson Road.

Elizabeth had on all gray clothing. Jessica was wearing a black and orange Chicago Bears jacket. If you have any information that can help to find the girls, please call 911.