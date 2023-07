PENN YAN, N.Y. — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Kay Henderson, 63, was last seen at her home on Route 14A near Second Milo Road in Penn Yan on Monday afternoon.

Kay is about 5 foot 8, 150 pounds, has brown hair, and has blue eyes. Deputies are unsure what she was wearing when she went missing. If you have any information that can help to find Kay, please call 315-536-4438.